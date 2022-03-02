coronavirus,

Sixteen people in the Western NSW Local Health District are in hospital with COVID, including one in intensive care. It comes as NSW cases sore above 10,000. NSW has recorded 10,650 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. This is the highest daily case total in almost a month when 10,698 cases were recorded on February 4. Across the WNSWLHD, there were 406 positive cases of the virus recorded. It includes 126 from positive PCR tests and 280 from rapid antigen tests. There may be duplicates. There are currently 881 active COVID cases in the Orange local government area. Active cases are those identified in the last two weeks. The Bathurst LGA has 1057 active cases, while the Dubbo LGA has 837.

