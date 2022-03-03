news, local-news, The Last Station, Nicole Alexander, Orange, Orange City Library

WRITER of 11 novels, Moree-based author, Nicole Alexander has just released her newest book, The Last Station, kicking off her regional tour to connect with readers across the country. Appearing at an in-conversation event at Orange City Library on March 22, Ms Alexander said it's been a long road - with some classic and quirky "writer processes" - for the author to get to this point. "It's been three years in the crafting, from initial concept to outline ... six if I count the initial idea," Ms Alexander said in her blog post. "Numerous drafts, a first chapter that I rewrote 14 times - not to mention the other chapters and a couple of characters who didn't make the cut - and a really bad day, where I printed out 80,000 words and binned it, only to fish it out of the garbage two days later." With the author saying there were also "long periods of staring into space", Ms Alexander also described it as "the writer's life" - formally distributing her latest book into the world. Described as "a captivating story of heritage, heartbreak and hope", Ms Alexander is said to be great at depicting early rural life in Australia - with her latest book delivering a literary art work of circumstances set in 1909. The 19th century-based story is birthed from a Darling River wool station, where the paddle-steamer trade gradually falls prey to a mix of unpredictable rainfall, drought and railway line issues. It also covers themes like the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance; all within the context of a time of great change in Australia's rural history. Having undergone fairly recent changes of her own, Ms Alexander's old family homestead - built by her great-grandfather and the rural property she grew up on - sadly went up in flames in October of 2020, after being sold in 2016 to due her father falling ill. In her blog titled, 'Historic Murki Homestead destroyed by fire (Boomi, NSW. Australia), the author wrote: "Yesterday morning the Murki Homestead burnt to the ground. Four generations of Alexanders lived there, from my great-grandfather's time through to my generation; 1893-2016. " ... Beneath its roof, men and women discussed the buying of land, debated the moods of mother nature, and deliberated the quality of wool clips, stock, crops and the vagaries of markets ... Men left for war, women were courted, deaths were mourned, babies christened, and childhoods formed by wide open spaces. "There was love, laughter and tears and wonderful nights seated around the dining-room table where yarns were spun like gold ... The memories live on." Talking more about her life, books and her writing, Ms Alexander's The Last Station evening is supported by Collins Booksellers in Orange and will be held in the city at Byng Street's Orange City Library on March 22, from 5:30pm to 7pm. Bookings are essential and can be registered online through eventbrite, or by phoning the library on (02) 6393 8132.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/c1794970-b845-4832-bd9c-f07403f32476.jpg/r0_29_2300_1329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg