COVID-19 related hospitalisations across the Western NSW Local Health District spiked this week, with 18 recorded on Monday before a slight dip on Tuesday. In the most recent NSW Health report released, hospitalisations in the western health district were back down to 15. Two of those cases are in Intensive Care Units. The small leap in hospitalisations comes after a week where the data had the district hovering pretty consistently around the 10-mark, but also coincides with the easing of a host of restrictions across the state. In the latest report, the Western NSW Local Health District says they received 69 positive PCR test results and 323 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results. Across NSW, there has been 8874 new COVID-19 cases recorded, as well as nine deaths. Tuesday's case numbers are a big jump on the 5856 cases recorded on Monday, and the weekend figures - Sunday had 6014 cases and Saturday 7017. There are 1098 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 49 in ICU. State-wide, hospitalisation numbers are down on Monday, when 1136 patients were being cared for with 55 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6588 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2286 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 54.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

