Hard work, dedication and a true passion for what she does has landed Bathurst's Leanne Hamilton the winner of the 2021 Bridal Gown Designer category in the Australian Wedding Awards. Ms Hamilton has won numerous Bride's Choice Awards at a regional level but was speechless after finding out she had won on a national scale. It was the first time this award had been presented, with the 30 choice award winners from around the country competing for that top spot. "Each year they have Bride's Choice Awards I generally get nominated for two categories; bridal gown couture and bridal gown designer," she said. "Since they've had those awards I've been fortunate to be number one each time." Though very competitive at a regional level, Ms Hamilton said she went into the national awards ceremony not expecting to defeat the top designers in metropolitan areas. She said it was just exciting to be nominated, but being named in the top 10 for Australian Bridal Gown Couture and then taking out the best designer category really validated the long hours. Ms Hamilton prides herself on developing honest relationships with her clients and providing them with the perfect wedding dress no matter their budget.

