BIG EVENTS bring big numbers and last weekend's A Day On The Green coupled with a busy lead up to next month's FOOD Week, is improving the mood of Orange's battling motel owners. Jacquie Brearley from the Ibis Styles and Jacqueline Longman from the Central Caleula Motor Lodge said their motels were booked solid on the weekend, giving them some hope the pandemic and its impact for the hospitality industry might soon be in the rear-vision mirror. "The weekend was a great start to kick things off and looking forward, with the shut down with the mines and a few things that are going on, it's looking very promising," Ms Longman said, adding the Orange Bird Sale and the Orange Runners Festival this weekend will keep the ball rolling. "It has been so quite and you don't know from one weekend to the next what's going to happen, but things seem to be getting a little bit like normal now which is what we've all been waiting for." Orange360 general manager Caddie Marshall said A Day on the Green, which was attended by over 7000 people, proved the value of bringing major events to Orange. But she added smaller events, organised by volunteers like the Bird Sale and the Runners Festival were also invaluable to city's economy. Orange360 covers the three local government areas of Blayney, Cabonne and Orange which offer a combined 3500 beds in varied accommodation styles. Ms Brearley, said while her motel's weekday trade had remained steady, weekend's were picking up and while the big events were always a drawcard, there was trend for people to just book an escape from Sydney. "The feeling with the visitors seems to be their more comfortable about coming, more open about coming and more excited about being in the area because they know what Orange has to offer, with food and Mount Canobolas and the Lake, and fruit picking - that seems to be what they want to do it." But she was obviously grateful for a windfall like A Day On The Green "That's a massive boost to anyone's business," she said. saying at least two-third of the weekend occupancy had been filled for that event. Bill Beans East Orange's owner Ricky Carver said the weekend was also a good one for his cafe, estimated his business's trade increased by around 40 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

