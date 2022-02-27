news, local-news, Orange, Orange City Lions Rugby Club, Colour City Dragons

'Who said you need to use a Gilbert to prep for the season ahead?' The Orange City Rugby Union Club is taking its 2022 pre-season training to new, very different heights, with Lions young and old grabbing a paddle rather than a footy in the lead-up to this year's competitions. Winding up at Lake Canobolas for an out-of-the-ordinary training session, members of the club teamed up with the Colour City Dragons - Orange's Dragon Boating Club - for a pre-season focus on upper body strength fitness and training. "It was a good workout, something different," Orange City Rugby Women's team member Amy Caldwell said after the training session. Three boats hit the lake on Thursday afternoon, which followed last week's training session titled the 'Tuesday Flogathon' at Orange's Towac Park. The week prior, team members were running laps down at Jack Brabham Park in preparation for the union year ahead. "The players left feeling the burn, but also knowing it's all in prep for a [stellar] 2022 season," the club's social media page read. "It's going to be a big season with our new head coach John Nunn, who has some exciting plans, starting with pre-season." With its 2022 members not knowing what the next training week will bring, it's fair to say the Lions club are winning points for keeping things interesting. "Get in touch if you're keen for some fitness and fun to get you ready for the rugby season, we'd love to have you join our pride," the club said. "Not to forget the most important part - the team drink after!" To find out more information, flick an email to the club to seniors@orangecityrugby.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/f2afbbe0-b30f-4c70-9622-eb62377a5523.jpg/r10_382_4086_2685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg