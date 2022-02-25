Seems like city's back on track

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The buzz of having an influx of people in Orange for the Day on the Green festivities over the weekend comes as a welcome suprise. There was a time when the thought of people travelling to Orange from places such as Sydney might have raised health concerns, but that's now not the case. We know Orange is not immune to the COVID virus and keeping people out of our city just isn't an option for so many reasons. There are reports that Orange is booked out this weekend and that's a good thing for the many people in the tourism sector who have suffered as a result of the pandemic. The hospitality sector is scrambling to find staff, the accommodation providers are once again seeing booking weeks ahead and the retailers can expect new faces coming through their doors. Thoughts of COVID don't sit far from our minds of course. There are nearly 1000 people battling COVID in Orange at the moment and that is stressful for them and their family and friends. However it's events such as Day of the Green that remind us that there's still plenty off good times to be had.