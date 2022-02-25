coronavirus,

Thirteen people remain in hospitals - one of them in ICU - across the Western NSW Local Health District as the state welcomes the winding back of more restrictions. Masks are no longer required in NSW shops, but will remain compulsory in key areas including public transport and hospitals, in a move welcomed by those fighting to revive the state's economy. The highly anticipated easing of restrictions will be followed up next week with high school students and staff no longer required to wear masks from Monday. The easing of those restrictions come at the same time as 141 positive PCR test results and 226 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results were identified across the district to 4pm on Thursday. That's slightly down (a total of 379 down to 367) on the number of positive tests in the previous report. More broadly, NSW has recorded 7583 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Hospitalisation numbers have dropped significantly on the previous report and now sit at 1144. That's down from almost 1250 in Thursday's report. There are 64 people being treated in intensive care, five less than the previous day. Of the new cases, 4774 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2809 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 53.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/8c85934a-a11b-4baa-afbc-8aa3b22a9173.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg