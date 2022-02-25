news, local-news,

It's been quite a while between drinks for live heavy metal music in the Central West, and no, it hasn't solely been due to COVID-19. But three acts from around the region are about to give diehard metalheads something long overdue; an evening of extreme riffs, intense vocals and slam-dancing mayhem. On April 30, the Farmers Arms in Bathurst will play host to Blue Mountains prog trio Red Bee, who will be accompanied by Orange sludgened slam tyrants Terra Mortem and enigmatic Dubbo act Whisperhead. For Terra Mortem guitarist and event organiser Josh Lear, it's an amazing privilege to be able to bring live metal music back to Bathurst after an extended absence. "Live metal music has fizzled out a bit across the region over the past few years, but we want to help bring it back in a big way this year," Lear said. "When I was first starting to listen to metal, there was heaps of gigs coming through Bathurst, then it just died; something needs to happen out this way." Lear's description of Terra Mortem's sound is pretty straightforward. "We're a pretty filthy band," he said. "Our sound adopts a 'no holds barred' approach, and we essentially take the piss out of everything." Terra Mortem last performed in the Central West a bit over two years ago, but has since gigged in Brisbane and Sydney. Lear said he's looking forward to the event bringing heavy metal fans in the region out of the woodwork. "The Farmers will be a sick venue, and it'll be good to hear what the other bands have to offer," he said. "We'd like to make this a regular thing, as there's certainly an appetite for the heavier side of music out this way." Whisperhead's Nolan Furnell is equally excited, with the gig to be the band's first public show. "You can already tell from the response online that so many are excited a metal show's coming to Bathurst," Furnell said. "It'll be a chance to connect with new fans and other bands, and you always want to perform for an audience who appreciates the genre of music you identify with." The gig will take place on Saturday, April 30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/2148af43-582a-4187-92a5-57386a18b7ee.jpg/r0_225_677_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg