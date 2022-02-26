news, local-news,

REPORTS overseas online inquiries on Orange district real estate have risen by 24 per cent should be taken with grain of salt according to two local agents. Century 21s Andrew Vogler and McGrath Orange's Josh Fitzgerald suggested the figure, published on an online real estate platform, was misleading. "It could be going from four inquiries to five inquiries," Mr Vogler commented, saying the use of percentages was always open to interpretation. "I'm not seeing interest from overseas buyers, we get a lot of interest from local buyers and from buyers outside of the area, from Sydney," he said. "And when we ask them, what made you look at Orange, they say, well, it's affordable. "They come here and they like visiting Orange and trying the wine and things like that, but the main reason they look at Orange is because it's affordable." Mr Fitzgerald said most the inquires his firm received on Orange district property came from within the Orange district. "They come from the 2800 postcode, then regional and then the cities outside the regional area," Mr Fitzgerald said. "The thing is, inquiries from these websites could be more around impressions and views so maybe there are overseas people that are looking at Orange on the internet, just looking at the property that's available. "There is a difference between what [the website] distinguishes as an inquiry and what is an actual inquiry." "There might be an increase in searches and that might be people looking to move back or people just keeping an eye on things here but we haven't seen that increase in transactions," Mr Vogler agreed. However, both agents agreed Australia's borders reopening, combined with Orange's large professional workforce, could be a driver for overseas inquires. "That would definitely be the case particularly with the current industries that we have here in Orange, Mr FitzGerald said. "I'd have no doubt there would be people coming back if they are working in health or mining." Inquiries from Hong Kong featured with Mr Fitzgerald saying he recently sold a home to a couple returning from the Chinese administered state. "So I would say it's more returned Australians than overseas people wanting to relocate for the first time in Orange." Mr Vogler said Orange had a good profile nationwide. "It's taken a lot of hard work over a lot of years from a lot of people to get Orange on the map with people in Sydney, but I don't know if Orange is really on the map with investors overseas," he said. "There's obviously a big difference between searches online and transactions."

