CABONNE mayor Kevin Beatty will take the helm of the Central NSW Joint Organisation after long-standing chair, Lachlan mayor John Medcalf stood down from the position. The CNSWJO, which covers member councils from Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin, met for its first term meeting at Canowindra on Thursday with Cr Jason Hamling representing Orange. Cr Medcalf had held the chair for five years. New deputy chair is Oberon mayor Mark Kellam, taking over from Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson. Cr Beatty was elected unopposed. "The great thing about this region is how collegiate it is. To have the unanimous confidence of the nine other Mayors on the Board is very heartening," Cr Beatty said. "We have a big year ahead with Federal and State elections and a good part of the meeting was discussing our key messages on important matters to the region like health services, transport links to Sydney and water security. "We will be meeting with representatives of both the Federal Government and Opposition in the next month," said Cr Beatty. "Getting our message across to future government is a big team effort and leveraging the knowledge, expertise and networks of ten Mayors will make all the difference," said Cr Beatty.

