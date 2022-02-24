David Somervaille re-elected to Central Tablelands Water County Council

news, local-news,

At their meeting in Blayney on February 16, 2022, the members of Central Tablelands Water County Council re-elected unopposed councillor David Somervaille representing Blayney Shire Council as the chairperson, and councillor Andrew Rawson representing Cabonne Council was elected unopposed as the deputy chairperson. Cr Somervaille who has chaired the board for the past eight years said "I am delighted and honoured to continue in the position of Chair of Central Tablelands Water". "I would like to welcome our four new councillors who I am sure will make a valuable and thoughtful contribution during this term, which is shaping up to be a pivotal one for our strategic direction," he said. "I would also like to acknowledge the contribution of former members, Kevin Walker, Anthony Durkin, Craig Bembrick and John Newstead." As a newly elected councillor at Cabonne Council and member of CTW, Dr Rawson is honoured to be elected to the deputy chairperson role at CTW. "I am looking forward to working with the chair, fellow board members and CTW staff to meet our commitments to CTW consumers," Dr Rawson said. "There are exciting new projects on regional water security that I am keen to contribute to, which will underpin a prosperous economic future for the region, whilst ensuring sustainable environmental flows." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/2ef2b339-6985-4a12-aa65-9ce6ce466414.jpg/r0_189_2016_1328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg