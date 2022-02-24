news, local-news, COVID, Central West, Orange

INFECTIONS of positive COVID cases in the western region have taken a dive in figures in the hours to 4pm on Wednesday, February 23. Two more Central West residents have been admitted to hospital overnight, meaning 14 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a western facility. Of these, one person remains in an Intensive Care Unit - a halved figure between the end-to end reports. Monday's numbers to 4pm reported a total of 378 positive cases across the Western NSW Local Health District, while Tuesday's update arrived at with 510 reports - a rise in 132 infections. Wednesday's latest report, however, shows 379 overall cases - a dip in 131 cases from the day prior. Of the 379 new cases, 113 detections were delivered via PCR testing, while 266 positive Rapid Antigen Tests were also reported to have the virus. The Western NSW Local Health District announced its change of focus to move away from case counts on January 24, meaning it would draw more focus to COVID-related news across the region overall. Of Orange's 42,503 population, there are currently 909 active cases in the community as of February 22. This means that only 2.14 per cent of people in the city are infected with the COVID-19 virus. According to the NSW Health website - under the tab 'Map of NSW PCR tests and COVID-19 cases reported from PCR and RAT tests' - the following statistics for current or active cases per Local Government Area in the region, as of February 22, are as follows: Statewide, NSW has recorded 8271 positive cases in the same period, with RAT results showing 5250 and PCR tests recording 3021. Lives lost are at 12 across the state - a figure which has doubled overnight - with 1211 hospitalisations and 59 people receiving COVID-19-related treatment in an ICU facility. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain at 95.7 per cent for a single-dose of the vaccine, with 94.3 per cent double-dosed. Of this same demographic, there are 52.6 per cent of people in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Those aged 12-15 years are at 83.6 per cent for one dose and 79 per cent for two vaccines, while 47 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

