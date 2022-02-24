Pre-season officially underway as portable goals get a workout in cross-city trial games

sport, local-sport,

The Summer heat may still be beating down but that didn't stop footballers from Orange and Bathurst from playing three matches on Sunday as part of a club trial day hosted by Barnstoneworth United. Barnies hosted Abercrombie FC with men's A and B grade matches played in sunny conditions on Bernie Stedman Field. It was the first time the Orange and District Football Association's new portable goals were used in full field football, with the matches played in quarters, to provide drinks breaks due to the heat. The first match was an open women's fixture between an Orange side made up of clubs from across the district. The exhibition match was put on to showcase the women's game and demonstrate the growing popularity of female football in Orange, with club registrations now open for junior girls, as well as for girls and women aged 15 and up. President of the ODFA, Tony Mileto, hoped the women's game would grow in Orange year-on-year. "These games are fantastic examples of taking the opportunity to foster relations with other clubs and associations in an attempt to drive the continued growth in female football," he said. He said there was a renewed interest in the women's game ahead of Australia and New Zealand hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. He also said another sign of the growing interest in female football was the return of girls' representative sides over the past couple of years. "It's been a considerable time since the ODFA has been able to field teams at the representative level in the age groups of 12s,14s and 16s," he said. "Interest has been strong and the try out for positions has been very competitive." Mileto also said the investment in the portable goals had paid off, with the goals in daily use at their anchor points for training. "We've had a lot of enquiries, with teams wanting to play against opposition to finalise their squads at club level and we're certainly working with teams to give them that opportunity," he added. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/03a3d573-16e4-435c-88e2-8029d51ddf80.JPG/r0_32_5568_3178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg