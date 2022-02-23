news, local-news,

A woman has been charged after allegedly obtaining more than $73,000 in fraudulent payments after claiming NSW Government funding for disaster relief schemes in the state's Central West. In October 2021, detectives attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation into reports of alleged fraudulent claims submitted to NSW Government disaster recovery grant schemes in Central West Police District. During the investigation, detectives identified that a 38-year-old woman had allegedly claimed $73,280 in fraudulent payments. Following investigations, about 9.30am on Tuesday, February 22, police executed a search warrant at a home in Parkes. Officers located and seized, electronic devices, documentation and ammunition and unauthorised restricted medication. The items will undergo further examination. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with 56 counts of fraud, two counts of possess prescribed restricted substance and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, March 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

