After experiencing first-hand the weight that the Ronald McDonald House can lift off people's shoulders, Central West business leader Kylie Johnson is giving back to the worthy charity. The Industry Training and Assessment Services Bathurst CEO will be participating the the Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange 'Walk In My Shoes' initiative, to raise much-needed funds. This week Ms Johnson will be joined by Bathurst's Gorgeousness owner Bronwyn Aberley and Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst's Karla McDiarmid. They will spend a 22-hour period, alongside health professionals at Orange Hospital, gaining an insight into what a family goes through when they are given the confronting news that their child is sick and needs specialist and life saving care. Though for Ms Johnson this is an experience she knows all too well. "I'm kind of connected with Ronald McDonald House because I had my daughter staying over in Orange and I was offered a place to stay because she was six months full-time staying over there," Ms Johnson said. "I couldn't accept that position because I have my children here as well so I had to travel, but just the opportunity that was there would have taken a load off just with travel and being there constantly." During their time at Orange Hospital, those taking part in the initiative will provide the families with dinner and breakfast, be guided through real-life scenarios to gain a better understanding of what families go through and gain an insight into what it takes to run the Orange house. They will also be raising vital funds to go to the Orange-based Ronald McDonald House, keeping donations in the region. Ms Johnson said any amount will go a long way in helping families going through a tough time. "If it wasn't for Ronald McDonald House they're going to have to find accommodation and feed themselves and just those additional costs add up," she said. "And it could be that the family member staying with that child has had to take leave so you're down an income." To donate visit www.ceowalkinmyshoes.org.au/chapter-page/orange-chapter and click donate now.

