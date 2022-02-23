news, local-news, COVID, Orange, Central West

ONE more Central West resident has been admitted to hospital overnight, meaning 12 people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a western facility as of 4pm on Tuesday, February 22. There are currently 891 active cases in Orange being cared for in the community. While two of these people remain in Intensive Care Units, case detections have again climbed between end-to-end reports via NSW Health. Monday's numbers to 4pm reported a total of 378 positive cases across the Western NSW Local Health District, while Tuesday's update arrives with 510 reports - this is a rise in 132 infections within the last 24-hour period. Of the 510 new cases, 191 detections were delivered via PCR testing, while 319 positive Rapid Antigen Tests were also reported to have the virus. Latest COVID news for the state has reported that from Monday, February 28, masks will no longer be required in high schools for students or staff in NSW, while visitors and parents will be allowed back on school grounds. Respectively, the following Monday, March 7, will also see the disappearance of mask mandates in primary schools and early education centres. "Relaxing cohorting and restrictions on visitors will let more parents engage with their child's school and allow students to participate in cross-year group activities, which is welcome news for both students and parents everywhere," Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell said. "The return to school - and now the return to school life - is successful because of the tremendous efforts and teamwork from all parents, staff and students [and] I thank all of our school communities for their support." Statewide, NSW has recorded 8752 positive cases in the same period, with RAT results showing 6395 and PCR tests recording 4068. Lives lost are at six across the state in this latest update, with 1246 hospitalisations and 69 people receiving COVID-19-related treatment in an ICU facility across the state. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain are at 95.7 per cent for a single-dose of the vaccine, with 94.3 per cent double-dosed. Of this same demographic, there are 52.2 per cent of people in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.6 per cent for one vaccine dose and 79 per cent for two, while 46.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

