news, local-news,

The community has been given an open invitation to question members of Canowindra Challenge Incorporated on the 2022 Festival. CCI will be holding a town-hall style community consultation meeting this coming Monday, February 28, at the Canowindra Services Club from 6pm. CCI Vice President, Adam Barrow, said those attending could question the organisers on anything involved with this year's festival from the Supergas Balloon Challenge itself to the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow and the Enliven Festival. "It will be us, the Cabonne Council events team, some of the emergency services guys, a whole lot of people connected with the event," he said. "The community can ask whatever they want - how's the ticketing going to work? How will parking work? Can locals do this or that? "We are trying to be a whole lot more transparent around the organisation, to give people peace of mind." He said while they were still planning the evening, the more people who attended the better it would be. "We haven't worked out the exact format yet, we might have a small presentation at the start," he said. "But everybody is welcome, the more the merrier, whether they are supporters or against us, we want to talk to them. "Then they can walk away and have some confidence we know what we are doing. "It's a big week, economically this is what sets up a lot of the businesses in town, which helps them trade during the quiet parts of the year. "So if there is anything they want to ask us, come along and ask us. If people want us to take off from their property, let us know." Mr Barrow said the 2022 Challenge and Festival would be even bigger than they first thought given the upcoming changes to COVID restrictions. "We are pretty excited," he said. "The NSW Government will have changed the restrictions around outdoor events as of this Friday. "So singing and dancing will be allowed and there will be no caps on numbers. "That's what you want to do at a music festival, sing and dance." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/0b670db6-94e2-468a-8472-197c5a3d4073.jpg/r4_92_1795_1104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg