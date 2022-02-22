coronavirus,

Eleven people remain in hospital battling COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District, but there's been an increase in ICU rates in the last 24 hours. Of those in hospital in the western health district, two of them are in intensive care units, the NSW Health report to 4pm on Monday has revealed. After a dip in new case numbers in the previous report - there were less than 200 announced for the district on Monday - there were 113 positive PCR test results and 265 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified across the district in Tuesday's report. Across the state, NSW has recorded 8752 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. The numbers are a big jump on yesterday's 4916 cases and the highest daily case tally since Friday when 9243 COVID-19 cases were recorded. There are 1293 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 71 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1288 patients were being cared for in hospitals, however ICU numbers are down on yesterday's 74 patients. Of the new cases, 6036 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2716 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 51.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

