HUMAN-ANIMAL bonds hold a range of therapeutic benefits, from nurturing mental well-being or assisting those with a disability, to improving peoples' overall quality of life. These types of dynamic alliances are factors which the volunteer-run organisation, Riding for the Disabled Association in Orange, says provides its animals, children and workers with mutually beneficial results. "In terms of friendship and doing something useful, we have a lot of fun as volunteers with the kids and horses," Orange RDA's volunteer and publicity officer, Celia Klinger said. "And it's definitely a rewarding process. I mean, every time we see a kid smile or succeeding - that's the reward." Providing equine-assisted activities for young people with disabilities - aged from around four and up to 13 years - helps children to develop and enhance their abilities; which is why the organisation's members say they'd love to see more helpers on board. "We want younger volunteers as a lot of our current volunteers are growing older and are quite experienced," Ms Klinger said. "The kids are wonderful and with their wide range of disabilities - anything from autism, to a child with Down syndrome to non-verbal and physical disabilities, or behavioural issues - we're always open to training new volunteers who can offer their help." With a total of around 15 ponies and horses, Ms Klinger said the RDA team is eager to see new workers take some interest. "Come and have a look, we'll take you around and you'll meet our coach who will walk you through how to lead a horse, or how to do an emergency dismount if a child has an epileptic fit, those kinds of procedures," she said. "We need help to lift children onto horses and an every-day volunteer would also lead the ponies or help with activities in the arena, side walking, be at a particular station, talk to students or help them with objects and with giving direction." Training for new and existing volunteers will take place at 11am on March 2 at the RDA Orange Centre, located at 16A 'The Overflow' in Clifton Grove. Classes for school students will recommence early March 2022, with further contact made to schools directly. For further enquiries, phone the center on (02) 6365 1104 or head to the RDA NSW website.

