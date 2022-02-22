news, local-news,

Western NSW Local Health District Director of Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, Jason Crisp, is encouraging sports clubs to get their applications in now for a grant from the $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund. Grants are available for sporting bodies to deliver projects that support the general population or specific priority population groups including Aboriginal people, LGBTQI+ people, cultural and linguistically diverse people and individuals with coexisting alcohol and other drugs and mental health issues. Funding can be used to introduce a new mental health, resilience or wellbeing project, to expand one, or to team up with a mental health or wellbeing service provide to deliver a mental health or wellbeing project. The $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund is part of the $130 million COVID-19 mental health recovery package announced in November 2021. To apply, visit tenders.nsw.gov.au and search HAC_2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0ff29d90-6526-4965-bcf8-8fd4a195d9f9.jpg/r0_291_5710_3517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg