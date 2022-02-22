Local sports clubs encouraged to apply to $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund for funding to run mental health, resilience and wellbeing projects
Sporting bodies and clubs have until March 6 to put their hat in the ring for up to $150,000 in funding to run mental health, resilience and wellbeing projects.
Western NSW Local Health District Director of Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, Jason Crisp, is encouraging sports clubs to get their applications in now for a grant from the $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund.
Grants are available for sporting bodies to deliver projects that support the general population or specific priority population groups including Aboriginal people, LGBTQI+ people, cultural and linguistically diverse people and individuals with coexisting alcohol and other drugs and mental health issues.
Funding can be used to introduce a new mental health, resilience or wellbeing project, to expand one, or to team up with a mental health or wellbeing service provide to deliver a mental health or wellbeing project.
The $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund is part of the $130 million COVID-19 mental health recovery package announced in November 2021.
To apply, visit tenders.nsw.gov.au and search HAC_2022
