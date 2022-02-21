coronavirus,

New COVID-19 case numbers dropped below 200 across the Western NSW Local Health District, although the latest report from NSW Health also shows an increase in hospitalisations. After dropping to their lowest mark since January 3 in Sunday's figures, hospitalisation rates bounced back on Monday, up to 12 in the latest report. The new figures are from the 24-hour period to 4pm on Sunday, and also show there's one person battling the virus in ICU. Case-wise, there were 27 positive PCR test results and 169 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results identified across the health district in the latest report. That total of 196 is down on the previous report by about 30 cases and represents the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the western health district since January 2. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the district. Across the state, NSW recorded 4916 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. That is the first time the state has recorded daily new case numbers below 5000 since December 21, when the state had 3763 COVID cases. There are 1288 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 74 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are slightly up on yesterday, when 1280 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down from the 77 patients under care yesterday. Of the new cases, 3657 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 1259 came from PCR testing. Across the district, there are pop-up vaccination clinics being set up in a number of locations. The Western NSW LHD will be administering vaccinations at Peak Hill (Tuesday), Dunedoo (Wednesday), Kandos (Wednesday and Thursday), Coolah (Thursday), Blayney (Friday), Gulgong (Friday and Saturday) and Narromine (Saturday). There's also permanent hub clinics located in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

