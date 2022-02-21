sport, local-sport,

A four-for from Angus Parsons has helped book St Pat's Old Boys a place in the 2022 Royal Hotel Cup final. The Saints junior ripped through the Rugby Union middle order, taking the valuable wickets of Brad Glasson, Lachlan Coad, Oliver Newton and Yousuf Qureshi to have the Bulldogs 9-115 after their 20 overs and set up the victory for the blue and whites. The 2019 champions took their time with the willow, too, but eventually went on to win by eight wickets with an over to spare. Opening batsman Nic Broes was there from start to finish, hitting 36 off 45 balls, while Cooper Brien came in at first drop and his 39 from 46 balls proved instrumental in the win. Derryn Clayton's cameo - he hit 24 from 15 balls, including two sixes - secured the victory with six balls to spare. Parsons, who only made his first grade debut for Saints at the start of the 2020-21 season, said it was a great feeling to get the win at Orange's Wade Park on Friday night. "We are all very excited and looking forward to the tough match against whoever we play," he said. "It really helps when the guys bowling from the other end are putting pressure on. Nic Broes bowled extremely well with 2-13 off his four overs." Parsons now has six wickets throughout the Orange District Cricket Association-run Twenty20 tournament and looms as a key figure in St Pat's attack ahead of the March 4 decider at Wade Park. The up-and-coming right-armer admits Bulldogs made life difficult for Saints in the chase. "Rugby is a very strong team. Rugby made us work in our batting and bowling performances," he said. "With Ryan Peacock making 38 and Jameel Qureshi 26 not out, they set a competitive total." "Rugby came out strong with the ball with Flynn Taylor getting 1-20 off his three. Jameel Qureshi in the middle tightened our run rate up. "Then our top order Nic, Cooper [Brien] and Derryn [Clayton] all batted well securing the win in the second last over." Saints will now play in their third final in four seasons, having won the 2019 decider by 23 runs against Orange City, before suffering a five-run defeat in the final a year later to Cavaliers. Saints will play the winner of Cavaliers-Orange City, who are set to lock horns at Wade Park this coming Friday.

