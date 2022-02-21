news, local-news,

THE motorsport community is ramping up its support for the Canobolas Motorcycle Club's bid to secure the disused harness racing track and its facilities on the eastern outskirts of Orange. The Ulysses Club has penned a submission in support for the CMCC's proposal to convert the former Highland's Paceway into a motopark, instead of converting the land to housing after it was identified for the city's expansion in Orange City Council's draft Local Housing Strategy. The Orange Classic and Veteran Motorcycles and the Orange Classic Cafe Racers have also agreed to in-principle support, as has the Orange Kart Club, the track's eastern neighbour. CMCC's Chip Howitt and David Tovey and Ulysses Orange branch secretary Lee Cook say the site would be better suited to motorsport, considering the Kart Club, which will begin $765,000 worth of track improvements next month, has already established motorsport in the area. "It's got so much infrastructure already here that we could use," Mr Howitt said. The trio pointed out the site's close proximity to the kart club made it unsuitable for housing, with noise the major constraint. "This proposal would take away that problem," Mr Howitt said. "Collaboration is the key word. We'd share resources. We'd be able to put in an application for a grant to build female showers and toilets and then share it with the kart club," Mr Tovey said. Minikhana, where kids are taught to ride in a safe environment, through to track racing on the existing crushed gravel track are all part of the bike club's plans while Mr Cook said motorcycle events are an untapped tourism resource. He said the Ulysses Club members frequently toured and Orange could benefit from one of their meetings. "There's a big track over there already made, we can use that with minimum effort, we've got to do something with the fencing and the stand but that's it," Mr Tovey said. "A motor sport Gateway into Orange could bring a whole new world and it's compatible with the kart club," Mr Howitt said. "Ulysses club looking at putting in a national event ... possibilities are endless but you've got to have the facilities," Mr Cook added.

