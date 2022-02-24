news, property, property, REV, real estate, house of the week, Belle property, luxury, haven, privacy

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday February 24: 4 Tate Crescent, Orange: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 4 Tate Crescent, Orange. With sweeping views taking in Suma Park Reservoir and the scenic hills beyond, 4 Tate Crescent is an idyllic property that is ready to move in and make your own. Sitting on a 1,139 square metre block, there is plenty of yard space on offer in both the front and back yards. Carefully planned yet easy to maintain, these stunning gardens really create a retreat from the outside world and add that extra something special to the property. You will love the spectacular views of the rolling hills to the east of Orange, and the floorplan has been designed so that the majority of the home enjoys rural vistas. Embracing an indoor-outdoor lifestyle both the living rooms and the master bedroom open up to the front veranda, creating the perfect setting for a summer barbecue or a fresh, early morning coffee. The hedge lined path, complete with a gorgeous fountain, leads you to a home bathed in natural light. Three generously sized bedrooms await the family. All three bedrooms are equipped with built-in storage, with the master suite featuring a convenient and practical "his and hers" walk-through robe. The master bedrooms private ensuite is the prefect escape for parents, while the main bathroom is equally as stunning with colourful tile work and classic finishes. The home has been designed to be family friendly while also boasting an entertainers edge. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas along with the two living areas, including the fabulous sunroom, provide plenty of room for people to mingle or to find their own quiet space. The modern kitchen features stone benchtops, updated appliances and plenty of storage. 4 Tate Crescent is comfortable all year round. By embracing its north east orientation, the home soaks in the winter sun creating a beautiful warm environment for the whole family. If the sun is hidden behind the clouds, you can enjoy the convenience of the ducted gas heating, split system air conditioning or the warmth of a cosy gas log fire. The location or the property is perhaps one of its greatest assets. Located just 2.8 kilometres to the east of Orange, it is just a short four minute drive to Orange's CBD. The home makes you feel like you're a million miles away while still having that much desired in-town convenience. If lack of parking or traffic is a concern for the CBD, the shopping options in North Orange are also only a short six minute drive away. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac off Madison Way, this is the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of life while still having convenience at your fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/dd43084e-7de1-456c-9ea3-78cb4f486071.jpg/r15_0_5257_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg