A big screen, around 600 seats and some of the best netballers in the country - Sir Neville Howse Stadium has been transformed to give one of regional NSW's most parochial netball communities a chance to enjoy the sport up and close and personal. The Giants and the Adelaide Thunderbirds will play two trial games in Orange, the first on Friday night before backing up again and going head-to-head on Saturday night. The Giants first brought games to Orange in 2021, and the club's relationship with the city and netball association - a genuine powerhouse in country NSW and a former state championship open division title winner - is a highlight of the Super Netball club's calendar, says coach Julie Fitzgerald. The sole trial game in April 2021 was a sell out, and it's expected both games in 2022 will be close to the same. Myles Duggan from LED Screens Australia was on deck to help install the monster big screen at the venue. While council staff have placed over 600 seats around the venue's show court, which will run north-south as opposed to the usual east-west court alignment at the complex. The Giants will hold a junior netball clinic at the complex from 10am on Saturday, February 19, with registrations for the COVID-safe event from 9.30am. The Giants side includes shooting ace Jo Harten - the 2021 GIANTS MVP and league leader of Super Shots - Sophie Dwyer - the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball Rising Star - Maddie Hay - 2021 Super Netball Team of the Year, Wing Attack - and Australian Diamond representative Jamie-Lee Price.

