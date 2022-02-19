news, local-news,

A man who was belligerent while resisting four female police officers, and assaulted one of them, has appeared in Orange Local Court. Bryson Allen Landrigan, 20, of Glenroi, was walking across Bathurst Road with another male towards Edward Street at 2.06am on Friday, February 11, this year when they attracted the attention of police. There was a car dealership on the other side of the road where cars had been damaged a couple of nights earlier and since the other male appeared to be carrying something the police stopped to speak with them. As they slowed down Landrigan flipped them off and while the other male followed the directions given by the police, Landrigan continued to interrupt and swear at them. He repeatedly tried to walk away and abuse them so more police attended. After multiple warnings, he was told he would be arrested but when they went to put the handcuffs on he thrashed around and a police officer's index finger was bent back raising the nail from the nail bed. The handcuffs also struck one of the other officers in the chest. Landrigan attempted to run but was caught and capsicum spray was deployed during a short wrestle. He continued to threaten violence after his arrest and three grams of cannabis was found in his possession. Solicitor Ellen McCutcheon said Landrigan was highly intoxicated on the evening of his arrest but normally doesn't have any issues with alcohol and isn't a drinker. Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said all four police officers were "50 kilogram female police officers". "They were four small officers, this wasn't a six foot four male," he said. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen condemned Landrigan for his actions. "I'm going to smash you mother f***ers, that's what you say to female officers?" he asked. Mr van Zuylen gave Landrigan two 12-month Community Correction Orders for assaulting the police officer and resisting arrest. He also fined Landrigan $500 for not complying with a direction by police, and $200 for cannabis possession. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/4ea2ff60-081f-4a53-89cf-1c8327106d87.JPG/r0_164_5568_3310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg