Onus is on us all, are we up to the task?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

News there's been an easing of COVID restrictions has been well received by all of us who are keen to return to normality (well as normal as we can get during a pandemic). For many a return to the office will mark the biggest change. There have been some good aspects of working from home but communicating via the phone, chat, email or text is no where near as efficient as face-to-face interaction. At the Central Western Daily we've managed pretty well although plenty of small things are lost in translation so we've all become very proficient at communicating succinctly and (mostly) accurately with each other. Of course the businesses which rely on trade from other business operations such as ours have had to suffer a loss of customers with some forced to reduce staff and others to shut their doors. They must be looking forward to everyone returning to their places of work. Of course the lifting of the need to use QE check-ins will also make life easier with check-ins only required for certain settings like nightclubs or music festivals with more than 1000 people. From next Friday, masks will only be mandatory on public transport, hospitals and aged care, on planes or inside airports, correctional facilities, and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people. It's good news but the onus is still on all of us to stay safe, and if we need to isolate and test ... the restrictions can easily return.