Earth First | Old trees and kookaburras need our protection

As Australians we all love to hear the cheerful chuckling of our iconic kookaburra. For many of us there is nothing more uplifting than to hear a kookaburra chorus greet the new day. One of the kookaburra's many nicknames is "the bushman's clock" because in the bush its rousing laughter acts as an early morning wake-up call. Also called "Laughing Jackass" and "Jacky", the kookaburra is probably Australia's best-known bird. The kookaburra inhabits woodland where there are large native eucalypts. They are used as lookout perches and for nesting in the hollows formed in old growth trees, often a century old. Kookaburras will establish a territory and inhabit it for generations. One such established kookaburra territory exists in the paddock which is known as 5 Carwoola Drive. Within this paddock are several mature eucalypts which have been home to generations of kookaburras. Unfortunately, their home is currently threatened by the ever-increasing development in the area. Carwoola Drive has recently been purchased by the Bathia Group which has lodged a development application for an eighteen-lot subdivision for the site. Their arborist's report states that "it is likely that the majority of trees identified in this report will require removal. The canopy lost due to tree removal should be replaced through replanting." If the trees are removed the kookaburras will be rendered homeless. They cannot wait for another 100 years for new tree hollows to be formed for nesting sites and shelter. The plight of these kookaburras should remind us of how important it is to retain our mature and old growth native eucalypts. They provide homes and nesting sites for not only kookaburras, but a whole range f native birds and animals. They must be protected from predatory and inappropriate development. "The loss of native vegetation as urban expansion spreads into former farmland is of great concern," acting president of Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO) said. "Greater planning protection must be implemented to ensure survival of mature trees and associated wildlife habitat in new residential areas," he said. The great English poet William Blake wrote "The tree that moves some of us to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way." The kookaburras of 5 Carwoola Way are relying on our community to stand up to those who only see a tree as "a green thing that stands in the way".

