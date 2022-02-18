news, local-news,

A man who trespassed at an egg farm and rode in the back of a side-by-side buggy that was stolen from the property has faced Orange Local Court. Tane McKenzie, 22, of Kurim Avenue, was one of three people who were caught on CCTV stealing two vehicles from the Canobolas Eggs farm near Molong. According to police, McKenzie was living in Molong when he and two co-accused men walked three kilometres to the Canobolas Eggs farm a bit after 4am on January 15. They accessed an open shed where vehicles were parked including two side-by-side buggies worth $25,000 each, a four-wheel ATV motorbike and a Toyota HiLux worth $40,000. McKenzie, a former Canobolas Eggs employee, acted as a look-out while the other two looked around and one of the other men damaged the ignition barrels to one of the buggies and the ATV. The man managed to start the other buggy and all three of them jumped in it and drove onto Euchareena Road. McKenzie and the other passenger stayed with the buggy while the driver went back to the farm and allegedly stole the Toyota HiLux but abandoned it nearby. McKenzie started to walk up Back Saleyards Road but the other two men picked him up and dropped him home. The victims discovered the thefts shortly after 6am along with damage to the driveway fence. The HiLux was their safety fire vehicle and had a water tank on the back. They reviewed CCTV footage, contacted the police, drove around the area and put out an appeal on social media. As a result they found the Toyota HiLux on a side-road with extensive damage to the front end and fencing wire was wrapped around the front axle. A response from their social media appeal led them to a limestone quarry where they found the stolen buggy hidden in bushes. It was also damaged. McKenzie walked back to the quarry later that day. "I've come to apologise for stealing your stuff last night," he said. He also admitted to the offence to the police and said "I regret it, I took part in the whole thing pretty much." Magistrate Brian van Zuylen said McKenzie had a job lined up that was withdrawn due to the offence. "Your behaviour, it's appalling and criminal," he said. However, he took into account the guilty plea and it being McKenzie's first offence. Mr van Zuylen placed McKenzie on an 18-month Community Corrections Order for being carried in a stolen conveyance and an eight-month CCO for the property damage. He also ordered him not to associate with either of the co-accused or enter the egg farm. He also fined McKenzie $500 for trespassing. One of the other co-accused men has pleaded not guilty.

