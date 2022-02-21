news, local-news,

A passenger of a car that was seen leaving a well-known drug house has been sentenced to jail for dealing with the proceeds of crime. Donna Marie Yates, 49, of Frost Street, denied $2950 in cash that was found in the car was hers. However, after her DNA was found on the inside of the box the cash was found in, and on rubber bands it was rolled up in, she pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court. Police saw a number of people leave the house and get into the parked vehicle and they followed it along several residential streets and onto the Southern Feeder Road before turning right onto Anson Street. Police lost sight of the vehicle but found it again in Taronga Avenue. The manner the vehicle was being driven was erratic and it appeared to be trying to lose anyone that may have been trying to follow it. Police stopped the car in Taronga Avenue. There were four female occupants in the car, including Yates who was in one of the backseats. Following a check of the occupants' history, the police searched them and the vehicle. During the search, Yates was particularly evasive and provided a number of reasons why she was in the vehicle and who she was with. The car was searched and the police found a box in the car seat pocket in front of where Yates had been sitting. The box contained a sum of money that was rolled up in rubber bands and when counted, it came to $2950 made up of two $5, 14 $10 notes, 15 $20 notes, and 50 $50 notes. The police suspected the money was the proceed of drug dealing. Yates denied the money was hers and when asked about the box said, "how do I know what's in there, it's not mine, it's not my car". The driver told the police the money was hers and she got it to buy another vehicle. Police arrested the driver in relation to the investigation but after questioning released her without charge. Police also conducted an investigation at the address the car had been parked at. As a result of that search police found 51.7 grams of methamphetamine, 8.1 grams of cannabis, a Suboxone strip, a taser, numerous fireworks, scales and numerous resealable plastic bags. Yates was sentenced to 18 months jail with a nine-month non-parole period for those offences at Orange Local Court in August last year. However, the sentence was reduced after she participated in full-time drug rehabilitation and she was released from custody a few weeks ago. When the results of the forensic examination of the money were returned hers was the only DNA profile found. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen sentenced Yates to three months of full-time jail but back-dated it to May 3, 2021, giving the sentence an end date of August 2, 2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a0123a1e-9696-42df-966e-6eecb0e5b410.jpg/r400_138_1067_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg