After two pandemic disrupted years, the Orange Symphony Orchestra is back with its first performance for 2022 at the Orange Civic Centre on Sunday. Works on the program will include Beethoven's Pastoral, Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture and a world premiere of Orange composer Noel Annett's Sketches of Notre Dame. Also featured are Lisa Stewart and Stefan Duwe of the acclaimed Acacia Quartet, playing Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante. Following the lead of the Australian Doctors Orchestra that raised funds for palliative care when they performed in Orange in 2020, a percentage of ticket sales from this concert will also go to Push for Palliative. Doors open at 2pm.

