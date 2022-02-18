news, local-news,

An Orange school-girl has set out to make life better for other children by donating her hair and raising money for the Kids with Cancer Foundation and Wigs 4 Kids. Eight-year-old Lucy Pearson said she was inspired to donate her hair after seeing one of her fellow Orange Anglican Grammar School students do it in 2020. "I was inspired by someone at my school, Loti Ward, and she cut her hair off and that made me think that if I could cut my hair off I would make a big change to someone's life too," Lucy said. Lucy initially set out with a goal of $150 but had raised about $1100 in the first week and has now raised almost $1700. The money was raised from donations as well as a cupcake stall Lucy ran in the holidays. Lucy's mother Michelle Pearson said Lucy got her hair cut on Saturday at Georgia's Hair Salon and hairdresser Georgia Silk donated the cut and blow dry. Mrs Pearson said Lucy's hair was getting long when Loti got hers cut and after talking about how it helped other children she decided to keep growing it so she could also help others. "We battled with long hair and lots of knots for the next 18 months while it kept growing," she said. Lucy loves her shorter hair which is short enough that she no longer has to put it up at school. "I feel really really good because it will change someone's life," Lucy said. "When you actually like cut your hair off it doesn't feel like you've done much but you have actually done something massive to change someone's life. "I think it looks amazing and it feels so soft and so much lighter and it's really pretty." The hair is being sent to Ella Wigmakers in Wyoming. People can also donate at https://fundraise.kidswithcancer.org.au/fundraisers/lucypearson1671.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/bafac763-806c-4e8c-be5f-63784d8724aa.JPG/r3_638_6237_4160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg