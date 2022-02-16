news, local-news, COVID, Orange

CONDOLENCES are with the family of a male from the Local Government Area of Canowinda, as Western NSW Local Health District confirms another COVID-related death in the Central West on Tuesday, February 15. Information from WNSWLHD confirmed that the male was in his 80s and had tested positive to the COVID-19 virus. Records also revealed that the man was not in receipt of a vaccine at the time of death. Amidst the saddening news, hospitalisation figures remain unchanged between the end-to-end health reports in the 24-hours leading to 4pm on Tuesday. Figures show that 17 people remain in hospitals across the region due to COVID-related causes. Of these cases, one person continues to receive treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Test results in the WNSWLHD showed a total of 389 positive infections in the region and of these, 117 cases were detected via PCR testing, while 272 positive Rapid Antigen Test results were recorded. Statewide, NSW has recorded 10,463 positive cases in the same 24-hour reporting period, with RAT results showing 6395 and PCR tests recording 4068. Lives lost are at 27 across the state in the latest report and is the highest daily death toll since February 12, when 32 lives were lost in a single 24-hour reporting period. In this same period, 1478 hospitalisations are recorded, with 92 cases receiving COVID-19-related treatment in an ICU facility. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain unchanged between the end-to-end reports, with 95.6 per cent receiving a single-dose of the vaccine and 94.2 per cent double-dosed. Of this same demographic, there are 49.1 per cent of people in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.5 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.9 per cent for two, while 45.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

