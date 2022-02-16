news, local-news, Molong, Charity, Dave McNab, Wendy McNab

THIRD time's a charm is the phrase the McNab's are officially banking on for their thrice-shuffled event to go ahead, as they open their property gates on March 19 for an inaugural charity event in Molong. "Well, our original date was December 4 but then we had the big flood and the paddock was just completely washed with water," event organiser, Wendy McNab said. "Everyone would've been getting bogged and no one would've appreciated that," she laughed. Postponed to February 5, the Open Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show would be delivered as a live auction and family-fun event, determined to raise funds for a new home for Molong's Pantry - the community's food donation hub - and to cover the costs of suicide prevention workshops for all. "We know a number of our friends and acquaintances who have lost family members to suicide," Mrs McNab said. "And not just that, but [rates of] depression are becoming quite an epidemic as well." Given the funds, a Mental Health First Aid Program would be run by Western NSW Local Health District's Phil Worrad, offered through its Rural Adversity Mental Health Program. "If we can raise enough money, we can cover the costs of two-day RAMHP courses for everybody and anybody which will help us to see and be aware of those struggling or in a bad place," Mrs McNab explained. "To know how to come up alongside them, direct them to the right place, and help them through that rough patch, because it's becoming really, really important that we do something like this. "And we've had such a run of things over the past two years - drought, mouse plagues, floods, COVID - it's just been one thing on top of the other, and people are really struggling. Though, another wave of the pandemic hit hard with the transition into the new year, sending many into isolation - pushing the worthy cause into its second consecutive corner. "It felt pointless to go ahead with a social event when the whole purpose is to raise funds between one another for charities," Mrs McNab said. "But this time, it's going ahead regardless - and I think people are starting to reach a point where they're realising we all just have to live with COVID." Allocating 10 acres for the event, the McNab property will finally boast its fit-for-a-magazine gardens, with food and beverage stands, live entertainment by November Shorn and Bob Stone, a kids' tent with crazy hair spray, and various market stalls - from jewelry, hampers, crafts and then some. An array of classic muscle cars, vintage trucks and prime tractors will be on display throughout the five-hour event, which will include the Davimac Ultra4 class race vehicle for its gig-goers to check out. Hosting a live auction in the afternoon, the McNab's have also received a mass of different items - donated by residents and business owners across Cabonne - where the day's highest bidders could walk away with anything from signed Jeff Fenech boxing gloves, to handmade welded sculptures, John Deere Big Farm toys, Milwaukee power tools and more. "I would like to think the event will do quite well but I haven't done this before so I don't know what to expect," Mrs McNab said. "We have a lot of contacts from Mudgee, Narromine, Wellington, Dubbo, Parkes, Bathurst and Sydney and there's a lot of car enthusiasts in Molong, so it'll be very interesting for a lot of people. "We really want to make it a good family day out so that everyone can enjoy it, with the bonus of being there to donate to two really worthwhile causes." The Open Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show will be held at 76 Spring Vale Lane in Molong on March 19 from 10am to 3pm, with entry donations at the gate. The live auction will kick-off from 1pm following Molong Advancement Group's barbecue. To find out more, head to the group's Facebook event page, or phone Wendy McNab on 0458 007 059.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/87085a37-781e-47b7-87fd-0dd29f7852ff.jpg/r0_346_4032_2624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg