THE Orange Ex-Services' Club's plan to spend over $8 million on a clubhouse at Wentworth Golf Club was given the go ahead at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting. The proshop and a gazebo will be demolished to make way for the new building which will replace the former Wentworth Golf Club clubhouse which burned down in May 2019. The new multi-level building will contain indoor and outdoor entertainment areas for dining, lounge and gaming, a new proshop with simulator rooms, and a new area for carts. It will be built on the same site on Ploughman's Lane that housed the former clubhouse. In recommending the DA be approved, Council staff stated "the development responds well to its environment and the design takes into account the sloping nature of the site". Cost of the project is $8,342,993. Mayor Jason Hamling spoke on behalf of the motion, joking golfers were "sick of drinking in a tin shed". Cr Tony Mileto also spoke in favour of the development, stating that there had been no objections which spoke volumes for the project. Cr Glenn Floyd spoke on concerns the new building may create too much light of an evening for nearby homes however council staff said the DA met requirements. Crs Frances Kinghorne and Tammy Greenhalgh both declared an interest and did not vote. First up on Tuesday night, Councillors voted to maintain the seven policy committees. Chairs for these committees were elected. Planning and Development will again be chaired by Cr Jeff Whitton; Employment and Economic Development remained in the hands of Cr Tony Mileto and Finance Policy will again be chaired by Cr Kevin Duffy. A number of new councillors also took on policy committees. Infrastructure will be chaired by Cr Jack Evans while Cr Greenhalgh will chair the Sport and Recreation policy committee; Cr David Mallard will chair Environmental Sustainability and Cr Mel McDonell will chair the Services policy committee. Council also voted to maintain the same number of community committees and chairs and representatives were elected. Council also adopted a recommendation to support the reclassification of a number of roads. This follows the reclassification of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) from local to state in the priority round, effectively transferring its ownership and therefore its maintenance costs, to the NSW Government. Cr Mileto asked when ownership of the NDR would be transferred with Technical Services director Ian Greenham saying the date for the transfer is yet to be determined. Proposed transfers are Forbes Road from the NDR to Molong Road changing from a state road to a local road while Burrendong Way from the NDR to Molong Road will also go from a state road to a local road. The Mitchell Highway from the southern connection onto the NDR to the northern connection, which includes Bathurst road and Summer Street will go from state to regional. Another round of assessments are invited up to February 28 with OCC applying to have several more roads reclassified. These include the Southern Feeder Road, from Bathurst Road to Forest Road and the yet to be constructed section from Forest Road to Woodward Street, which will go from local road classification to a regional road. Also proposed for reclassification from local to regional road are Woodward Street (from Summer St to the railway line), Clergate Road (to the local government area boundary) and Huntley Road and Aerodrome Road (from the Southern Feeder Road to Forest Road). The advantage of reclassification is funding, with regional roads under the care of council but eligible for funding contributions for maintenance and upgrading from the state government. Cr Jeff Whitton, who attended Tuesday night's meeting via zoom, also asked council staff to investigate if the NDR could be renamed in honour of the late Cr Glenn Taylor.

