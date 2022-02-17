news, local-news,

A new mural painted by students and their families is brightening up the grounds at Spring Terrace Public School. The P&C project, enabled by an Arts OutWest grant, was created during Term 4 of last year and through the school holidays, led by artist mum Christine Holmes. Ms Holmes shared art techniques with the children and ensured that each and every one of the school's 48 students, from kindy through to year six, made their own mark on the mural. Birgitte Lund from the P&C said the mural depicted the landscape around the school. "We're a very small rural school and we're in a farming area. So we've got the backdrop of Mount Canobolas then the rolling countryside with the sheep and the cows and a tractor, as well as a beautiful gumtree and four school kids in our Spring Terrace Public School uniform." The mural also has the school logo that features a blue wren and the words "150 years" marking the 150th anniversary of the school in 2019. "It's one of the oldest schools in the district," Ms Lund said. The mural was officially unveiled on Tuesday to the delight of some very chuffed students "They just can't stop looking at it," said Ms Lund. "Whenever I drop my children off or pick them up there's a group of children looking at the mural and pointing at it. "They're so proud of what they've done. "We just can't believe that together we've created something that looks so good."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/1cad7530-2164-4789-a2ec-62885f3e125f.JPG/r87_298_5309_3248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg