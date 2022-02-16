news, local-news,

It's been a massive learning curve for Gerard and Jacqui Woods as they've spent the last six months settling into the winemaking business as the new owners of Vale Creek Wines. But with plenty of experience in the agriculture industry already, the Woods are looking forward to building upon the solid foundations handed down from Tony Hatch and Liz McFarland, who sold the Cow Flat winery last year after nearly two decades. "I've been involved in the agriculture industry since I was 17 years old, but we're already finding the winemaking business to be a refreshing and invigorating new challenge," Mr Woods said. "We're learning every day, and at this stage, we're hopeful of rolling out our first white wine varieties in eight months time, and the first reds in 18 months time; it's a very time-intensive activity," Ms Woods added. The Woods intend to continue the cultivation of Italian-style wines that Mr Hatch worked hard to introduce to wine enthusiasts across the Bathurst region. But the pair are hoping to expand Vale Creek's capabilities as an events venue, with functions and accommodation options firmly in the plans. "We'd certainly like to make Vale Creek an ideal venue for weddings, as it's such a beautiful location with plenty of space to accommodate large events," Ms Woods said. "There's also plans afoot to put in at least three accommodation dwellings up around the vineyard, as we understand 'farmstays' are growing in popularity among regional visitors." However, the Woods are hoping to continue events that the venue has become synonymous for, such as the bimonthly jazz music events involving Pengopuss, which includes Mr Hatch on drums. "Our next jazz event will be on Sunday, February 20 from 2pm to 5pm, and for those wishing to attend, tickets cost $50 and are available from the TryBooking site," Ms Woods said. "The tickets include a grazing platter for two and a complementary glass of wine." The Woods, who owned a property at Glanmire prior to moving to Vale Creek, said Mr Hatch has been a major help in preparing them for transitioning into the business. "In many ways, the cultivation of vines is not too dissimilar to other forms of crops, but Tony has been a trusted voice in helping us prepare for the next harvest," Mr Woods said. "There's an awful lot of mowing and weeding involved, but it's all worth it to continue nurturing this beautiful venue and business that Tony and Liz grew," Ms Woods added. For more information, visit the Vale Creek Wines Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/7d8ae7e6-5fcb-43ea-a0c6-7921a1ce5150.JPG/r3_236_4607_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg