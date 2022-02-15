news, local-news,

A man with a history of drink-driving who was caught four times over the limit at a busy time on a Saturday night in the Orange CBD has been sentenced to jail and refused bail for a severity appeal in Orange Local Court. Jye Alan Fisher, 32, of Buna Street, was driving a Holden Commodore station wagon in Anson Street when police stopped him for a random breath test at 8.25pm on August 28, 2021. He failed the breath test and on analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.208, four times the legal limit. On Tuesday, solicitor Mason Manwaring said Fisher could be eligible for a community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order, which could include an order he abstain from alcohol and would in-effect make him his own jailer. Mr Manwaring said Fisher has worked full-time for 11 years. His previous drink-driving offences included two mid-range offences and one low-range. Magistrate Brian van Zuylen however, sent a strong message about drink-driving when he sentenced Fisher to full-time jail. He gave Fisher a 12-month jail sentence with a six-month non-parole period. Fisher's driver's licence was also disqualified for nine months and he will then have to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 48 months. "Many people think they are unlucky to be caught drink-driving, however, as a magistrate I've seen what people can do while drink-driving," Mr van Zuylan said. Mr Manwaring launched a severity appeal during a bail application saying Fisher's appeal might not be heard until August. "He might well serve his sentence before his appeal is heard," he said. However, Mr van Zuylen refused to grant Fisher bail and said the Supreme Court has said even for a second drink-driving offence the court should consider full-time imprisonment. "This is his fourth, he was four times the limit driving the main streets of Orange," Mr van Zuylen said and mentioned it was a time when young people and families could be expected to be out. Fisher will make another bail application in the District Court on Friday.

