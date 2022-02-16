news, local-news,

A man has been convicted in Orange Local Court for stealing a bottle of perfume that he claimed he was going to give to a loved one for their birthday Timothy Nam, 45, of Bangalow Place at Taree, stole the 100ml bottle of Jimmy Choo Blossom perfume worth $60 from Chemist Warehouse at 4pm on January 12, 2022. Nam was captured on CCTV taking the perfume from the shelf and walking out without paying for it. Police were contacted and located him in the car park at 4.30pm and found the perfume in his backpack. Nam said he took it to give to a female family member as a birthday present. When police reviewed the CCTV they discovered Nam had driven into the car park off Anson Street despite not being licensed to drive. According to the police, he has never had a NSW driver's licence. Magistrate David Day fined Nam $550 for stealing the perfume. He also fined Nam $220 and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months for driving into the car park while unlicensed. Nam was not present in Orange Local Court when he was sentenced. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

