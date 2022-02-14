news, local-news, COVID, Orange

INTENSIVE Care Units remain COVID-free across the Central West for the third day in a row, while one extra person was admitted to hospital for treatment of the virus overnight. According to the latest health update to 4pm on Sunday, February 13, this brings the total figure of hospitalisations to 20 across the Western NSW Local Health District, with its latest report announcing 257 positive COVID-19 cases for the region. Of those, 70 infections were picked up via PCR testing, while Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) flagged 187 cases, though no specific case locations were released in the most recent report. As indicated on the NSW Health website, the total number of cases for Orange sits at 1357 for the last four-week period, which also identified 5,769 overall tests reported within the same timeframe. A long-running campaign for better staffing and pay, thousands of nurses in NSW will walk off the job this week - the first event of its kind in ten-years. While Dubbo nurses will join the strike, more information is coming to light for Orange in a later update on Monday. NSW Nurses and Midwives Association General Secretary, Brett Holmes says the strike will impact 150 public hospitals when nurses strike from 7am on Tuesday, February 15. Statewide, NSW has recorded 6184 positive cases in the same 24-hour reporting period, with RAT results showing 4040 and PCR tests recording 2144. Lives lost are at 14 across the state in the latest report, with 1649 hospitalisations and 100 cases receiving COVID-19-related treatment in ICU. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain unchanged between the end-to-end reports, with 95.6 per cent receiving a single-dose of the vaccine and 94.2 per cent double-dosed, and 48.3 per cent of this demographic are in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.6 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.9 per cent for two, while 45.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/83dced98-9376-4313-b9e2-d59f38ff4190.jpg/r0_324_4256_2729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg