Western NSW Local Health District's intensive care units are COVID-19 free for the first time in about three weeks. The Western NSW LHD reported it had no patients battling COVID-19 in ICU in the latest report, to 4pm on Saturday, February 12. The last time that was the case was January 23. In the same report, it was confirmed the district had 19 people still in hospital with the virus. It comes just 24 hours after Orange recorded another COVID-19 related death, with one other person still in ICU battling the virus. In the latest 24-hour report, the district has confirmed there has been 108 positive PCR test results and 174 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results across the district. There were 48 positive COVID-19 cases in Orange, seven in Cabonne and five in Blayney. Across the state, NSW has reported a total of 6686 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 22 virus-related deaths. Health authorities say 1614 people are in hospital with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care, after the number of hospitalisations fell below 2000 on Wednesday for the first time since January. On Saturday the Australian Medical Association NSW joined a campaign from their federal counterpart calling on the Commonwealth to "pay their fair share for public hospitals". The AMA is aiming to make hospital funding a major issue for the upcoming election, and wants an agreement struck for 50-50 funding between the federal and state governments. The group said its campaign was aimed at highlighting chronic underfunding which it says has contributed to ambulance ramping, emergency waiting times and delays in elective surgery. "Public hospitals were under pressure before the pandemic, but COVID really exposed the cracks in our system. Staff under-resourcing remains a difficult issue in NSW," AMA NSW president Danielle McMullen said. On Friday the government defended its handling of the pandemic during the Omicron wave. Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant along with other senior NSW Health staff, healthcare unions and academics fronted state parliament's public accountability committee. In his evidence, Mr Hazzard brushed off queries from the committee, chaired by Greens MP David Shoebridge, that he was warned the December 15 scale back of restrictions would led to "death and despair" in aged care. The minister also denied suggestions that, regarding Omicron, the government had "let it rip" over summer against health advice, insisting at the inquiry that the community knew it was trying its best. "Nothing has been done lightly, it's been done with great gravity," Hazzard noted labelling the state's death rate, currently about 1600, as "infinitesimally small" compared to other countries. Aged Care and Community Services chief executive Paul Sadler accused the government of knowing the aged sector was unprepared for the Omicron outbreak, but went head with relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in December anyway. It was the first hearing since September as the government loosened lockdown rules. Australian Associated Press Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

