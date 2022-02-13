news, local-news,

The Central District Racing Association community is mourning the passing of apprentice jockey, Marina Morel. The 30-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained after a tragic fall during trackwork at Gulgong on Tuesday, February 8. She was airlifted to Westmead Hospital following the incident, where she remained in intensive care up until her passing on Saturday, February 12. Racing NSW confirmed the news on Sunday. In a statement, the sport's governing body described the French national as a "popular young rider". Ms Morel arrived in Australia in 2014 before pursing her racing interest. She went on to ride trackwork for trainer Luke Thomas at Cessnock, prior to joining the Brett Thompson stable in 2021 where she went on to be licensed as an apprentice jockey. Marina achieved her goal of becoming a jockey and went on to participate in 10 race rides. "Racing NSW extends its deepest condolences to Marina's family and many friends," the statement read. A post on social media from the Thompson Racing team described Morel as a "beautiful soul inside and out" who will be remembered as a natural talent. "On behalf of Thompson Racing stable and staff, we would like to send our deepest condolences to Marina's family. Marina ... will be so very missed by her Thompson Racing family," the post read. "Her love for horses was so natural and incredible. We are all truly better people just for knowing Marina, and forever thankful that she was part of our team."

