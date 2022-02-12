news, local-news,

The 2022 Gnoo Blas Classic Car, Bike and Truck Show was held in memory of founder and late president Denis Gregory on Saturday. Mr Gregory, a former race driver and car enthusiast died in Orange in November last year. To mark his passion and decades of commitment to the event, his son Dean Gregory was on hand to witness the presentation of the inaugural Denis Gregory Perpetual Trophy for Car of the Show. "I'm really pleased with the amount of people that came out here today," Mr Gregory said. "I think it's fantastic that Wayne Swadling and the team stepped up and have put on such a wonderful event and I'm so proud to be here in Dad's honour." The inaugural perpetual trophy was presented to Peter Cotterill for a 1960 Borgward Isabella coupe he drove over from Mudgee. This year's gate takings are also to be donated to local charities in Mr Gregory's honour. Mr Cotterill said he is the second owner of the car, which was manufactured by Carl Borgward in Bremen, Germany and imported to Melbourne and Sydney. He said the vehicle used to belong to another Mudgee resident Arthur Brackenrig, who owned a newsagent and several other shops in Mudgee. Mr Cotterill said it was re-painted and re-upholstered in the 1990s but was covered up and left in a shed until Mr Brackenrig's family was ready to sell it after he died. "I only bought it two years ago," Mr Cotterill said. "My first car ever was one of these, I learnt to drive in it." He said his uncle was a licensed mechanic for Borgward in Chippendale in Sydney and gave him a run-down car from out the back and he's been passionate about them ever since. He said he came across this particular car after being contacted by a mechanic friend who asked him where he got the spare parts for another Borgward he owned. When he asked why the mechanic wanted to know he said Mr Brackenrig's children wanted to make the car run so they could sell it and Mr Cotterill didn't hesitate to make the purchase. In addition to the trophy, which Mr Cotterill gets to keep a replica of, several Denis Gregory themed memorabilia items were auctioned including a Denis Gregory Memorial Drive sign for $210 and another framed piece of memorabilia for $120. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

