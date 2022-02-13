news, local-news,

Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak members are ready to hit the road to help other clubs across the region after receiving a $10,000 federal government grant. The club received the funds from the Stronger Communities Program run by the federal government so it could purchase a truck that could take fundraising supplies to other Rotary clubs in towns such as Molong, Forbes and Lake Cargelligo. Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak president Bruce Smith said that in addition to an anonymous $10,000 donation from one of the Rotarians, the club spent $20,000 on a new cab and chassis although the body is from an older Rotary truck. "We had a very old truck, like a 1994 model truck that was only really capable of operating in Orange," Mr Smith said. "Rotary wanted to help smaller towns go out and fundraise." He said a lot of those smaller towns don't have the infrastructure or equipment to set up for a fundraising event so they can use to truck to take that equipment to them. The truck was collected on Friday and used to bring items to the Orange Farmers Market on Saturday morning. Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said Rotary does a huge amount of humanitarian work locally, regionally, nationally and internationally so it was important to support them. "It's an honour to help the Orange Daybreak Rotary Club continue their great work across the region," he said. "The old truck was pretty tired, it was pretty tired and jaded, and it was well beyond it's use-by-date and the club was just in need of an upgrade and I think they've come up with a really great solution with a new cab and chassis which will help them continue their great work right around the region. "One of the great things about the truck is they will be able to help other communities in our area, other clubs who want to hold community events and participate community events and also support their other great work around the region generally." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/ed394873-6937-4280-b114-10bfca9b90fa.jpg/r0_571_4032_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg