Tourists welcome shot to the arm

Businesses all over the country have been doing it tough and for those which rely on tourism, foreign or domestic, it's been extra tough. When Australia's international borders - with the exception of Western Australia - reopen on February 21, it will be almost 23 months to the day since the federal government decided to pull down the shutters on foreign visitors. That, along with the earlier closure of our borders to visitors from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, meant many businesses had to refocus, reduce staff or just close their doors. Many individuals, including those working for airlines, travel agents and in tourism, accommodation and hospitality, paid a high price for decisions made in the name of collective security. Today, with Australia on the cusp of opening up again for tourism, the situation is very different to what it was 23 months ago. It makes little sense to keep the borders closed in order to stop COVID from entering the country given that in recent months more than 1 million Australians have been infected with the Omicron variant. However in reality our vaccination figures are high, although many people have only had two vaccinations, and our hospitalisation and mortality rates have been much lower than during the first and second waves. We're probably as ready as we're ever going to be to welcome the tourists back.