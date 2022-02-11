community,

There are lovely natural colours around Orange at present but they aren't to be found in the introduced deciduous trees that demand our attention in autumn months. At this time of the year, it is our Indigenous eucalyptus trees that put on a show - but you have to look for it. Look for the red of new stem growth on many eucalyptuses, the full range of colours- pinks, orange, greens on trunks as the old bark falls. Some are also blossoming, but you'll have to get up close (hard with some of the mature trees) to truly appreciate the delicate and beautiful flowers. Introduced plant species have, over centuries, been cultivated and selected for particular features such as easier propagation, size, perfume, blossom or autumn colour. European settlers brought with them, or sent back home for, plants with which they were familiar; plants that they knew for their cropping, foraging and aesthetic qualities: they began to modify the Australian landscape to suit their food production and housing needs and quell their homesickness. Australian indigenous plants are the natural home for all our indigenous insects, mammals and birds: they evolved interdependently, over thousands of years. The permanent settlement of Europeans just 243 years ago began a process that now sees Australia's native flora, fauna and mammals at crisis point. At the time of European settlement, the landscape of our district was mostly what we now refer to as Grey Box Grassy Woodland. It is estimated that, due to recent human modification, less than 10 per cent of that woodland remains. Today, a drive around the Orange and Bathurst districts will take you through European-like landscapes - with lines of poplars, hillsides of grape vines, hedge rows of hawthorns, willow lined water courses and gardens and streets featuring exotic trees & shrubs. Here's a challenge - get to know some true Aussies. Most of us can recognise a eucalypt-but can we identify our local eucalypt - Eucalyptus canobolensis, commonly known as the Mount Canobolas Candlebark or Silver-Leaf Candlebark? It is found only on the upper slopes of Mt Canobolas, but is visible along the walking tracks. As you move around your neighbourhood and town look for Australian indigenous plants in the streets and gardens. Take time to notice the new growth, the trunk texture, colours and flowers. Australian native plants are varied and beautiful in their own right, but they are also essential for the survival of their better-known fellow Australians - our native birds and mammals. They evolved to survive and thrive together.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/235a8256-3481-471c-a726-a50bee20ca42.JPG/r0_972_2639_2463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg