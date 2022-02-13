news, local-news,

A 44-year-old woman has been convicted of mid-range drink-driving after consuming four vodka Cruisers. Lillian Frances Booth, of Waratah Avenue, was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Monday. According to police, Booth was diving a silver sedan south on McLachlan Street and was stopped near the March Street intersection at 3.55am on December 26. Police said her speech was slightly slurred and there was a mild scent of alcohol on her breath. She was breath tested and after returning a positive reading she was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where she returned a mid-range reading of 0.90 on analysis. Booth said she drank the vodka between 10pm and 3.30am. Magistrate Day placed Booth on a two month Community Correction Order and disqualified her driver's licence for five months.

