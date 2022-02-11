news, local-news,

A man who damaged two tables and a car windscreen over a $20 debt has been convicted in Orange Local Court. Dean Gane, 48, of Blayney, went to a woman's house at 7.40am on September 22, and started banging on her windows and front door. She went to a window and saw Gane who was shouting at her that she owed him $20. According to the police, she tried to calm him down but he didn't calm down and when she opened the door her pushed his way in and continued yelling about the $20/ He then took a picture off the wall and smashed it on the floor and kicked a coffee table causing items to fall off and smash. He then left the house but picked up a coffee table that was outside and hit it against the windscreen of the woman's car. Gane then left the location and police arrived at 8am and interviewed the woman. They spoke with Gane two days later and he said he damaged the property due to $20 the victim owed him. Magistrate David Day said Gane's behaviour was bizarre and the damage he caused was worth a lot more than $20. Mr Day fined him $110 and placed him on a 12-month community correction order requiring rehabilitation.

