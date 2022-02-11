news, local-news,

The annual Gnoo Blas Classic Car Bike and Truck Show is back on at Jack Brabham Park on Saturday. Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club president Wayne Swadling said it is one of the first car shows to come back since the start of the COVID pandemic. "I think we are expecting over 500 cars, bikes and trucks," Mr Swadling said but noted that people can enter on the morning of the event and participants are expected to come from across the state as well as some from Melbourne. "It's one of the biggest car shows in regional NSW." The gates open for vehicle entrants between 7am and 9.30am and the show is open to the public from 10am. He said 2020 was the biggest year for the event, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of the first Gnoo Blas race, which was where the V8 Supercar spectacle began. "Last year we did a virtual event," Mr Swadling said. One of the key features for this year's show will be a tribute to founder Denis Gregory who was the driving force behind the event up until his death in November last year. At 1.30pm there will be a trophy presentation of 30 trophies including The Denis Gregory Perpetual Trophy, for best car in show. Mr Swadling said the winner will receive a replica of the perpetual troy and the judges will come from Sydney. He said there year there will also be a merry-go round for children and trade stalls. Those who cannot attend the show can still see the cars at Cook Park at 10am or the Robin Hood at noon on Sunday. Entry is $5 or free for those aged under 16. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/f35addb6-880b-47a8-bf84-f93e910e82fd.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg